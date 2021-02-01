Major Nor’easter expected to impact East Coast with blizzard-like conditions

A major nor’easter traveling toward the East Coast is expected to affect approximately 110 million people on the East Coast with blizzard-like conditions including heavy snow, rain and high winds.

The storm, which forecasters predicted will last until at least Tuesday, had already dumped a half-foot of snow in the Midwest by Sunday into parts of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as the system travels east.

Forecasters predicted that New York City should expect snow all day Monday. New Jersey declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon as forecasters predicted that much of the region will get 18 to 24 inches of snow. The Poconos, the lower Hudson Valley, eastern Pennsylvania and parts of Long Island and western Connecticut should also expect around up to 2 feet of snow.

By Tuesday, the snow is expected to move north affecting more of New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.