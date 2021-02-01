Donald Lee Headrick, 82, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Almond and Ruth Wheat Headrick. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church and a Navy Veteran of the Korean War where he served on the USS Saratoga.

He is survived by one son: Bobby Headrick; one daughter: Beth Cochran and her husband Jimmie; one granddaughter: Cassandra Cochran; one brother: Darrell Headrick; two sisters: Clova Dean Lyon and Darlene Thompson; special Friends: Kim Kjelsen and her husband Nils and Courtney Troutman and her husband Zach and children Noah and Laura; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife: Melva Jean Wood Headrick; two brothers; David Headrick and Mac Headrick.

Gravesides services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Union #1 Cemetery with Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV providing military honors. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:15 pm at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. . In lieu of flowers donation may be make to Concord Baptist Church in care of Jimmie Cochran, 96 Thoroughbred Lane, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.