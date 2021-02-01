Colorado Rockies to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado to St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are acquiring All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado in a blockbuster trade with the Colorado Rockies. St. Louis is sending multiple unnamed players and more than $50 million to the Rockies in the deal. The 29-year-old Arenado will need to formally waive his no-trade clause before the trade can be finalized, and his opt-out clause after the 2021 season must be addressed. MLB and the players’ union also must approve the agreement.

Arenado is scheduled to earn $35 million in 2021 as part of an eight-year, $260 million contract he signed with the Rockies in 2019. The deal includes an opt-out clause after the 2021 campaign.

Arenado, a five-time All-Star selection, had a .253 batting average with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He also earned an eighth straight Gold Glove Award. Since making his major league debut in 2013, Arenado has recorded a .293 average with 235 home runs and 760 RBIs in 1,079 career games with the Rockies.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com