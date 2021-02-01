Caroline A. Clark, age 71, of Cave City, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY.

She was born in Gladewater, TX to the late Carol and Margret Bunch. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Carl Bunch and her 2 sisters Evelyn Duffy & Elaine “Ellie” Lamb.

She leaves to honor her memory her husband, Glennuale Dale Clark; her daughter, Melissa Carey (Joe) of Glasgow; two step sons, Roger Clark and Allen Clark (Becky); two step daughters, Sandra Dillard (Chris) and Amanda Lay (Chris); one grandson, Colton Wilson (Caitlin) of Bowling Green; several step grandchildren, Brianna Carey, Jasmine Spears, Joel “Bubby” Lay, McKinsey Lay, Tyler Vincent, Tanner, Raylon Clark, Trenton Clark, Timothy “Little Man” Wise; 3 brothers-in-law, Donald Clark (Paula), Barry Clark (Chris), Jr Clark (Paula); 1 sister-in-law, Janice Clark; her mother & father-in-law, Riley and Joyce Clark; her nephew, Jack Duffy; 3 nieces, Rashelle Matheis (Joe), Melissa Mendoza, and Sharlotte Tellez; 7 great nephews, Keenan, Mason, Tyler, Conner, Jadyn, Jesse, Kyle; 3 great nieces, Alexis, Shelby, Kylia; Her very special uncle, Jimmy Bunch .

The family will recieve friends 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 1:00 pm CT Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Union Light Cemetery, Mammoth Cave, KY.

