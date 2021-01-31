Timothy A. Webb, 59, of Franklin passed away at 9:39 PM Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a 1980 graduate of Edmonson County High School, a construction worker, a US Marine Corps veteran and a member of Brownsville General Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Charles Ray Webb and Linda Lou James Webb of Brownsville, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Jacob Allen Webb of Franklin and Dustin Decker (Lacy) of Bowling Green; a daughter, Amber Lindsey (Kevin) of Brownsville; a brother, Steve Webb (Terri) of Chalybeate; a sister, Andra Webb of Brownsville. four granddaughters, Alyssa Reece, Sara Bearden, Jenna Decker and Zoey Decker; three honorary grandchildren, Donte William, Quinton Williams and Kiley Reece; a niece, Sheena Webb (Josh Miller); a nephew, Shane Webb (April); a great nephew, Dillon Webb; and a great niece, Ava Webb.