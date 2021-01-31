Sunday Sports January 31, 2021

Basketball Scoreboard

Girls

Monroe County beat Adair County 72 to 44

Warren East over Cumberland County 54 to 51

Elizabethtown beat Bowling Green 38 to 30

Boys

Adair County over Monroe County 57 to 51

Allen County-Scottsville defeated Hancock County 63 to 32

On the Glasgow High School Sports Calendar for this week:

Glasgow has a doubleheader against Allen County-Scottsville Tuesday night starting with the Lady Scotties at 6:00. Then the Glasgow Scotties have a game against Metcalfe County on Thursday night at 6:00. To wrap up the week Glasgow has another doubleheader on Friday night against Caverna starting at 6:00. WCLU will have broadcast times for these games later this week.