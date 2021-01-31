Mary Jane Kingrey, 82, of Glasgow died Friday, January 29, 2021 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born October 11, 1938 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Herbert Lee Emmitt and Martha Bunch Emmitt. Mary was a seamstress for KY Pants and was a member of Bethel Independent Baptist.

Survivors include, her loving husband of 65 years, Donald J. Kingrey; two daughters, Mitzi Newsome (Kenny) of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Sherri Glass (Darrell) of Glasgow, Kentucky; and three granddaughters, Shannon Newsome-Wheeler (Gary) of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Makayla Glass of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Savannah Glass of Glasgow, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald Paul Emmitt, Arnold Gene Emmitt, and James Earl “Jimmy” Emmitt.

The funeral service for Mrs. Kingrey will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 2nd at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday morning until time for the service.