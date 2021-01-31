James Ray “Butch” Smith, 74, of Edmonton passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home. Born June 10, 1946 he was the son of the late James and Thelma Martin Smith. He was a self-employed logger.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Norma Jean Bragg Smith of Edmonton. A daughter Melissa Conover of Jamestown, Kentucky. Grand daughter Olivia Rae York of Jamestown, two brothers in law and a sister in law. Ronnie and Donnie Bragg of Edmonton. Barbara Poole of Cave City.

All services for Mr. Smith will be private. Burial will be in the Shirley-Dickson Cemetery.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mr. Smith. Please share your messages of condolence with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.