Barbara Sue Barber passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the age of 85, in Glasgow.

She is survived by her granddaughter and husband, Chauncey and Clayton LeGrand, her great-grandsons, Dylan Boggs, II and Augustus LeGrand; a nephew and wife, Dr. James Estel and Alana Wells; and close family Dr. Jeffrey and Karen Boggs, and Joshua Boggs.

Barbara was born in Morehead, Kentucky on January 3, 1936, and graduated from Rowan County High School. Her family has fond memories of attending “Camp Morehead with Nana and Gramps” spending time exploring the “holler” and making S’mores and homemade ice cream by the camp fire. Later in life, Barbara enjoyed traveling across Kentucky with her husband Gene in their RV and listening to live Blue Grass music.

Barbara was proceeded in death by her parents, Estel and Ella Rose Blevins; her

husband, Raymond Eugene Barber; her daughter, Kimberly Rose Boggs; her brother, Billy Blevins; her sister, Veronas Joy Wells; and her grandson, Dylan Allen Kane Boggs.

A private service will be held at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A.F. Crow is

honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Barber. Please share your condolence

with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.