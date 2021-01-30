Saturday Sports January 30, 2021

Basketball Scores

Boys

Barren County over Glasgow 65 to 58

Allen County-Scottsville beat Monroe County 61 to 52

Metcalfe County beat Casey County 64 to 57

Warren Central over South Warren 52 to 42

Girls

Barren County beat Glasgow 48 to 38

Allen County-Scottsville beat Monroe County 52 to 48

Metcalfe County over Casey County 66 to 59

Hart County over John Hardin 64 to 50

Bowling Green defeated Warren East 56 to 40

South Warren beat Warren Central 67 to 62

In High School Basketball Tonight…In Girl/Boy Doubleheaders…Monroe County Travels To Adair County; Caverna Visits Washington County; And Warren East Goes To Cumberland County.

In Boys Action…Allen County-Scottsville Hosts Hancock County; Edmonson County Plays At Daviess County; Greenwood Entertains Logan County; And South Warren Travels To Franklin-Simpson.

And In Girls Games…Edmonson County Is At Home Against Warren Central; Bowling Green Welcomes Elizabethtown; And Greenwood Entertains Ohio County.