The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street Wednesday. Officer Maniere made contact with Christopher Tompson of Canmer KY and received consent to search him. During the search they found a loaded 9MM handgun inside his coat. After further investgiation, Officer Maniere determined that Thompson was a convicted felon. Thompson was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.