Gerald Angus Laughing

Gerald Angus Laughing, 76, of Adolphus, KY passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.  The Hogansburg, NY native was a retired U. S. Navy veteran.  He was a son of the late Angus Jake Laughing and Ida Curotte Laughing. 

 

He is survived by his wife:  Debbie Laughing, Adolphus, KY; 

4 sons:  Robert Angus Laughing, Augusta, GA; Hawk Laughing, Morgantown, KY; Jason (Wolf) Laughing, TX and Gerald Keith Laughing, Bentleyville, PA; 

1 brother:  James Laughing, Sanborn, NY; 

2 sisters:  Caroline Bigtree and Brenda Garrow, both of Hogansburg, NY; 

6 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers:  Anthony Laughing, Billy Laughing and Frank Laughing. 

 

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Burton officiating.  Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Monday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. 

