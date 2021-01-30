Gerald Angus Laughing, 76, of Adolphus, KY passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Hogansburg, NY native was a retired U. S. Navy veteran. He was a son of the late Angus Jake Laughing and Ida Curotte Laughing.

He is survived by his wife: Debbie Laughing, Adolphus, KY;

4 sons: Robert Angus Laughing, Augusta, GA; Hawk Laughing, Morgantown, KY; Jason (Wolf) Laughing, TX and Gerald Keith Laughing, Bentleyville, PA;

1 brother: James Laughing, Sanborn, NY;

2 sisters: Caroline Bigtree and Brenda Garrow, both of Hogansburg, NY;

6 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Anthony Laughing, Billy Laughing and Frank Laughing.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Burton officiating. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Monday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.