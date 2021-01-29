Margo Ann Puckett, age 81 of Horse Cave passed away peacefully the morning of Thursday, January 28, 2021, surrounded by family. Margo grew up and lived in Hart and Barren Counties. She was the daughter of Clarence and Kate Bush Bennett. Margo’s husband, J.C. Puckett preceded her in death in 2015.

She is survived by her two children, Dennis Ray Price of Glasgow and Cecilia Zoe Witten (Earl) of Marco Island, FL; six grandchildren, William Fielding Jones III (Jackie) of Marco Island, Brian Price (Charla) of Horse Cave, Paige Mack of Omaha, Ben Price (Allison) of Summer Shade, Logan Jones (Darla) of Smithville, MO and Conner Price of Munfordville; nine great-grandchildren, Camden, Grayson, Layla and Cove Jones, Lincoln Mack, Preston, Bobby and Fiona Jones and Olivia Price; two step-children, Gary Puckett and Debbie Tinsley; many loving nieces and nephews and friends. We miss you, Margo, Momma and Maw.

Due to Covid and the family’s concern for every ones safety, services will be private and under the direction of Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery in honor of Margo.