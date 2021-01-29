John “JB” Smith, age 80 of Munfordville passed away Thursday, Jan. 28th at NHC of Glasgow. J.B. was born in Hart County to the late Bubby and Oris Butler Smith. He was a former employee of International Harvester and Dart Container.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Janetta Miller, Searoba Lawson and Janice McCorkle and brothers Damon Smith and infants Jesse & Delmer Smith.

J.B. is survived by his wife Janice, three daughters Melinda Branstetter & her husband Billy of Three Springs,

Amanda Chaffin & her husband Allen of Rockfield and Cindy Hodges & her husband Tommy of Munfordville

Six grandchildren Nicholas Chaffin, Seth Hodges, John Thomas Hodges, Joey Branstetter, Emily Pike and Chad Chaffin, two great-grandchildren Carter Branstetter & Rylan Pike, two brothers Leroy “ Billy” Smith of Munfordville & Sherman Smith of Tampa, FL, four sisters Imogene Carroll, Vanessa Waddell, Nina K. Smith and Beverly Shellenberger all of Elizabethtown.

A walk-through visitation will be 9:30am Sunday with a private family service to follow at 1pm at the Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Wright officiating. Burial will be in the Cosby Cemetery. The family request that memorial donations be given to the Cosby Cemetery Fund. These donations may be left at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at NHC for the wonderful care given to J.B. during his stay with them.