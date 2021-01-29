Houston Texans Deshaun Watson officially requests trade from team

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans after months of speculation. On Thursday, Watson informed the team that he wanted to be traded.

Reports of Watson’s trade request emerged less than 24 hours after news broke that the Texans plan to hire David Culley as their next coach. However, sources said that Watson made the request before Culley’s hire. Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, which means he can decide where he plays next based on offers the Texans receive.

The 25-year-old quarterback completed a career-high 70.2% of his throws for 33 touchdowns, seven interceptions and an NFL-high 4,823 yards in 16 starts this season. He has made the Pro Bowl for each of the last three seasons. He signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in September.

Editorial credit: Steve Jacobson / Shutterstock.com