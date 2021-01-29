Drug Task Force arrests one in Barren County, additional charges pending

(BARREN COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren River Drug Task Force concluded a three month drug investigation on Wednesday evening.

The DTF stopped a vehicle on Baileys Bend Road. Authorities said Tyler O. Branstetter, 34, was driving the vehicle.

Branstetter attempted to evade police. He drove through a residential yard and was later stopped without incident.

Branstetter was found to possess 120 grams of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The DTF recovered a total of 398 grams of crystal meth through the investigation. Also seized was marijuana, a handgun and drug paraphernalia.

He faces charges relating to first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of meth, enhanced with a firearm), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Branstetter was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Additional charges are pending.