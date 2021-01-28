Virginia Ruth Matthews, age 92, of Glasgow, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at TJ Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow on January 4, 1929, to the late James Tyree and the late Pearl (Coulter) Tyree. She was married to the late Kenneth Edward Matthews. Virginia was a housewife and of the Methodist faith.

She is survived by two sons, Daryl Matthews (Delores) and Ronnie Matthews; one brother, Riley Tyree (Emma Jean); one sister, Sue Woods; one granddaughter, Monica Bricken (Keith); one great grandchild, Logan Bricken.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Wayne Matthews; one sister, Irene Pitcock.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM, Monday, February 1st at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

All those who wish to honor and remember Ms. Matthews in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.

