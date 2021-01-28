Mable Christine Priddy Childress, 89, of Mammoth Cave passed away at 5:25 AM Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021 at Edmonson Center.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Dock Priddy and Ethel Brown Priddy. She was preceded in death by two sons, Garry Childress and Glenn Childress; a grandson, Keith Childress; four sisters, Thelma Logan Harrison, Irene Vincent, Virginia Meredith and Geneva Wilson; and two brothers, Orel Priddy and Oren Priddy.

A public walk-through visitation will be held 4-8 PM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home. Funeral services are private. Burial will take place in Union Light Cemetery.

Surviving are her husband, Floyd Childress; a son Roger Childress (Cathy) of Louisville; a brother, Nathan Priddy (Carolyn) of Mammtoh Cave; five grandchildren, Amanda Lang (Landon) of Scottsville, Jason Childress and Amy Oakes (Chris) both of Glasgow, Christi Prewitt (Matt) of Lindseyville and Natalee Frie (Colin) of Eau Claire, WI; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews