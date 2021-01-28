Lillie Mae Kinslow, 87, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, former housekeeper and attended Freedom General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late John Eli Mansfield and Eva Lorene Beller Mansfield and wife of the late Bro. Albert Kinslow.

She is survived by 2 granddaughters: Jennifer Nicole Kinslow and Rachael Michelle Miller and husband, Colby, all of Scottsville, KY; 3 great grandchildren: Taylor Brinkley, Peyton Miller and London Miller and

Several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son: Jimmy T. Kinslow and his wife, Teresa Darlene Kinslow; 3 brothers: James Mansfield, Lee Mansfield and Herman Mansfield and 2 sisters: Eloise Holder and Sadie Mansfield Carter.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday and after 8:00 a.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home.