Thursday 28th January 2021
Lillie Mae Kinslow

  @ 1:57 pm

Lillie Mae Kinslow, 87, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Medical Center at Scottsville.  The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, former housekeeper and attended Freedom General Baptist Church.   She was a daughter of the late John Eli Mansfield and Eva Lorene Beller Mansfield and wife of the late Bro. Albert Kinslow. 

She is survived by 2 granddaughters:  Jennifer Nicole Kinslow and Rachael Michelle Miller and husband, Colby, all of Scottsville, KY; 3 great grandchildren:  Taylor Brinkley, Peyton Miller and London Miller and 

Several nieces and nephews. 

She was preceded in death by her son:  Jimmy T. Kinslow and his wife, Teresa Darlene Kinslow; 3 brothers:  James Mansfield, Lee Mansfield and Herman Mansfield and 2 sisters:  Eloise Holder and Sadie Mansfield Carter. 

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday and after 8:00 a.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home.  www.goadfh.com

