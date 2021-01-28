James C. “J.C.” Carpenter, 89 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 27 at his residence.

The Bell County, Kentucky native was a son of the late Guy and Cora Mae Woodward Carpenter and is preceded in death by a son, John David Carpenter; two brothers and one sister. J.C. was a minister; a member of Oakland Baptist Church and Southern Baptist Convention. He always had a kind smile and soft spoken words to all he met.

Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife, Bettie Jane Carpenter; two daughters, Debbie Carpenter Bean (Larry) and Jeannie Carpenter Bowden (John); one son, James Alfred Carpenter; nine grandchildren, Terri Leann Walker (Daniel), Kelly Renee Smith (Tim), Kristen Michelle House, Jacqueline Marie Carpenter, Joshua Caleb Carpenter, Chris Bean and Kevin Bean, Jason Bowden, Julie Bowden Burns; five great grandchildren and several step great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service to honor J.C. at 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakland Baptist Church. The family entrusted Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with the arrangements.