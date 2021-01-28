Eva June Wilson, 91, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Waco, Kentucky on September 23, 1929 to the late Alfred Winburn and Ruth Bogie Winburn. Eva June received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky State Teachers College (now University) and served for 20 years on the Board of the Garrard County Public Library. She became a high school commerce teacher and retired from the Jefferson and Jessamine County School Systems. Mrs. Wilson’s faith in God was a foundational part of who she was. She was a current member of Glenview Christian Church and a longtime member of Lancaster Christian Church, where she served as deaconess and treasurer for the church board. Eva June was a very devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Survivors include, two sons, Kevin Wilson (Pam) of Nashville, Tennessee and Gavin Wilson (Beverly) of London, Kentucky; one daughter, Ruth Ann Gumm (Steve) of Glasgow, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Emily Robertson (Johnathan), Samantha Gilson (Ian), Sawyer Wilson, Courtney Hammer (Taylor), Kaleigh Gumm, Kaitlyn Gumm; two great grandchildren, Wyatt Robertson and Emmett Clements; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel Hudson Wilson and one brother, Thomas Allen Winburn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Garrard County Public Library, Attn: Robin Metcalf, 101 Lexington Road, Lancaster, KY 40444.

The family has chosen cremation and a private memorial service will be held at the Glenview Christian Church. A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Wilson. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.