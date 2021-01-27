Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Jan. 19, 2021

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following property transfers occurred from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2021. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.

Jan. 19, 2021:

Lisa Connor to Tracy Connor, 6.255 acres, Wolf Island Road.

Timmy D. Avery and Shemiah J. Avery to Lesli Carter and Michael E. Carter, 1.200 acres (Lot 48 and 49), Beaver Hollow Circle, $215,000.

City of Glasgow to Southern Cross Estates Inc., 37.158 acres, Hume Way.

Kelly F. Wolfe and Judy E. Wolfe to Ronald R. Farcia and Judith A. Miller, 2.660 acres, State Highway 90, $160,000.

Jack D. Stone and Julie Stone to Henry E. Asciutto, multiple lots, Hunley Court subdivision, $110,000.

Shirley Smith to Jeffery A. Boggs and Karen Boggs, .680 acres (Lot 31), Hutcherson Drive, $180,000.

The Estate of Carol Lea Sturdivant to Connie E. Wells, 2 Tracts, Barren County.

The Estate of Carol Lea Sturdivant to Karen D. Johnson, 2 Tracts, Barren County.

Teresa M. Nelson to John S. Sheperd, Rita N. Sheperd, Brittany N. Palmer and Jacolby S. Palmer, 3.518 acres, New Salem Road, $130,000.

Jan. 20, 2021:

Cindy Smith, Cynthia K. Smith to Ivan M. Sewell, .736 acres (Lot 25), Barren County, $5,000.

Huckleberry Hill Amusement Park to Onyx Cave Kentucky Inc., 3 Tracts, Barren County, $80,000.

Evelyn K. Shipley to Larry J. Pitcock and Helena Pitcock, .788 acres (Lot 10), Buena Vista Estates, $25,000.

Rebecca L. Lorigo-Gray and Donald Gray to Matthew D. Combs and Jodi C. Combs, .755 acres, Poplar Grove Road, $100,000.

Mammoth Propane Gas Inc. to DCC Real Estate Holdings LLC, 2.830 acres, Industrial Drive, $179,200.

Jan. 21, 2021:

James G. Haynes to Jonathan R. Haynes and Amy Haynes, 2 Lots, Beaver Bay Subdivision, $162,000.

Chris G. Weygandt and Jacquelyn M. Weygandt to Randy L. Birge and Carol D. Birge, Multiple Lots, Fox Trot Subdivision.

Chad Fawcett, Sharonda Fawcett and Richard T. Alexander (Trustee) to Chad Fawcett, Sharonda Fawcett and Richard T. Alexander (Trustee), 1.16 acres, Indian Point.

James R. Wren to Pamela G. White and Thomas M. White, 1.765 acres, Dripping Springs Road.

Jan. 22, 2021:

Phala S. Blydes, Paula A. Devore, Sherry E. Devore, Brooke L. Devore, Lisa Devore, Marla E. Devore Young, Fred K. Young, Robyn L. Devore Mantooth and Michael Mantooth to Sandra G. Compton and Geoffery L. Compton, Multiple Lots, East Lawn Subdivision, $3,000.

Christopher W. Irwin and Kimberly A. Irwin to The CK Revocable Trust, 3 Tracts, Barren and Metcalfe Counties.

CRS Developments LLC to The CK Revocable Trust, Lot 13, Tanglewood Subdivision, $13,500.

Cheryl Berry (Master Commissioner), Edmonton State Bank, Roger D. Clark and Unknown Spouse for Roger D. Clark to Kevin Payne and Stephanie Payne, .711 acres, Bon Ayr Road.

No transfers were made on Monday, Jan. 18 due to the office’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.