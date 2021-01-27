Archives for January 2011

January 2011

Barren County Progress

1-6-2011- Rhonda Trautman is sworn in as Glasgow Mayor. Barren County Judge Executive Davie Greer is sworn in as is Mike Swift, Coroner, Chris Eaton as Sheriff, Joe David Houchens as Surveyor, Matt Mutter as Jailer, JoAnn London as County Clerk and Jeff Sharp as County Attorney.

Outgoing Caverna School Board Member Janey Stotts is recognized for her 18 years of service.

The Barren County 4-H Moo Crew proudly presents the 2nd Annual Miss Glasgow, January 22nd.

BCHS Trojan Kelsey Mitchell becomes a member of the 1000 point club.

Kaleb Vincent, son of Brandon and Sarah Vincent of Hardeeville, was the first baby born at T J Samson in 2011.

1-13-2011- Attempted jailbreak is foiled by Deputy Jailers on Monday morning. A hole was being dug through a cinder block underneath a bunk bed in a maximum security cell.

Tony Suddeth assumes responsibility of Chief Operating Officer at T J Samson Community Hospital.

Molly Bellamy was crowned Barren County Homecoming Queen. Chase Nunn was crowned Barren County Homecoming King.

GHS Class of 1981 celebrated their 30th reunion at George J’s in Glasgow.

Glasgow Middle School Students attend Kentucky Youth Assembly. 7th grader Drake Jessie was awarded “Outstanding Legislative Speaker”.

1-20-2011- The life of Dr. Martin L King was celebrated Monday, January 17th with ceremonies at the Barren County Courthouse and then the walk to the First Baptist Church.

Stengal Hill Architecture and Alliance Corporation have been selected to design and manage the construction of T J Health Pavilion.

Betty Lou Bryant will be honored on her 80th birthday January 22nd at Cave City Christian Church.

The Hair Studio of Downtown is now open. Amanda Cowan is the owner and Celesta Williams and Kandice Adair are hairdressers.

6 year old Monroe Countian Madison Bailey Ford “Maddie” spearheaded a blanket drive for homeless people, collecting over 215 blankets.

1-27-2011- Best Buy selects Sitel to enhance customer support and service creating 500 plus jobs in Glasgow’s Kentucky Call Center Facility.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently unveiled a new standard issue license plate for 2011 bearing the National Motto ‘In God We Trust’.

Neals Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church welcomes new pastor, Bro. Bobby White.

Steven Murphy will become the new Lady Scottie’s Head Softball coach.

Cave City Chamber of Commerce honors citizens – Kirk Nunn and David Holsinger received the Excellence in Agriculture award, Fox Insurance Agency received the Small Business of the Year award and Bertha Hogan was named Citizen of the Year.