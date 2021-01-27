Archives for January 2001

January 2001

The Progress

1-4-2001- Barren County’s Volunteer Fire Departments receive $25,000 from the Kentucky General Assembly.

Southeastern Energy Inc, Edmonton has reported hitting a huge well on the Tommy Woods lease in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Glasgow Haze-Met team responded to chemical leak at the Water Treatment plant at Barren River Lake State Resort Park. No liquid escaped.

Ribbon cutting held at Chele’s Weddings and More at 132A S. Public Square. Amy Flickinger and Sharon Karais, Owners.

1-11-2001- Barren Circuit Judge Benjamin Dickinson announces his retirement effective 12-1-01.

City of Hiseville received a grant from the General Assembly. The money will be used to purchase a new fire truck for the Fire Department.

Susan Marie Smith is the T J Samson Hospital’s first baby of 2001. She is the daughter of Terri Marie Smith and Robert Wayne Smith.

Nell Sturgeon, Cave City, will celebrate her 83rd birthday January 14th.

Glasgow City Council takes oath of office. All elected were incumbents with the exception of Tim Stutler.

1-16-2001- Structural steel goes up for the Barren County Administration Building.

Glasgow EPB purchases Comcast Cable System. Comcast acquired the system in Glasgow from Scripps-Howard Cable in 1997.

J C Hatcher, 87, President of Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home, died suddenly on Wednesday.

Ashleigh Smith, daughter of Doug and Jackie Smith was crowned Barren County High School Basketball Homecoming Queen.

Barren County School Board approves measure to remedy overcrowding at Eastern Elementary School. Also opens bids for BCHS renovation and purchases property in Hiseville.

1-25-2001- The Glasgow/Barren County Office of Emergency Mgt. received a propane 125 kw generator from the Glasgow Electric Plant Board.

Approximately 3 ½ inches of snow fell over the weekend turning Barren County into a Winter Wonderland.

AARP Volunteers provide tax assistance for 2000 – Connie Sizemore, Ruby J Smith, Lottie Buffington, David Clay, Joyce Heinzlmeir, Doug Whitlow, Velma Pardue, Randall Norris, Marjorie Town, Loretta Wells and Sylvia Baker-Noren.

Patty Wright, Greg Isenberg and Vanessa Puckett are promoted at Kentucky State Bank.

TJ Samson Hospital opens Cardiac Care Area.

Members of Hart County and Cave City Senior Citizen’s Club visited the Scottsville Center recently.