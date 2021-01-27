Archives for January 1981

January 1981

Glasgow Daily Times

1-2-1981 – “Jennie Lou” is the only state-owned ferry in Kentucky and is still serving Turkey Neck Bend in Monroe County.

1-4-1981 – T J Samson retiring workers are honored – Jewell Pitcock, 18 years; Leslie Woodward, 21 years; Olean Pedigo, 18 years; Mae Nabors, 19 years; Aline Jessie, 10 years; James Wade, 34 years and Mercedes Bertram, 16 years.

1-6-1981- Mrs. Jamie Doty and Kenneth Calvert were sworn in as new Glasgow School Board members.

1-7-1981 – Eugene Johnson is elected Board Chairman of Barren County Schools.

Carolyn Redford is Barren County’s representative in Kentucky Junior Miss.

1-8-1981 – Billy Vaughn will play at the Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce banquet on January 19th.

1-9-1981 – Showing at Cinema 1 & 2 – Stir Crazy, Private Benjamin, and Any Which way you can!

1-11-1981 – David Wiley is the new Pharmacist at Begley Drugs.

Joe Ruggiero opens new business in Cave City. Games Unlimited in the former House of Miniatures Building. (House of Miniatures was run by Mrs. Mary Margaret Pace, wife of James Trigg).

1-12-1981 – Barren County 4-H officers are James Coomer, President, Larry Pedigo, VP, Sandie Barrick, Secretary, Jeff Jones, Devotional Leader, Donna Ray, Recreation leader, David Siddens, Parliamentarian and Jennie Spears, Reporter.

Long Time golfing foursome receive a plaque – Horace Travis, Bruce Strader, Gene Marion and Clyde Young.

1-13-1981- AD – Citizens Bank & Trust – 6 month money market certificate earning 14.478%. and a 30 month certificate was 11.75%.

1-14-1981- Sports news – Trojans top Edmonson 67-60 with Larry Glass scoring a career high 23 points. Green County boys nudge by Caverna 70-67.

1-15-1981 – AD – Martha Mutter Ceramics – New Shop – New Looks – Route 2, just off South Fork Road.

1-18-1981 – Glasgow Optimist Club sponsors Pass, Shoot and Dribble Contest.

New agency is provided for area. BRASS (Barren River Area Safe Space) for victims of adult or spouse abuse.

Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Britt celebrate 68 years of marriage. They were married in 1912.

Watson’s Department Store has just received new IBM Computer registers.

1-20-1981- Clyde Hubbard is running for Cave City Mayor again and Woodrow Wilson seeks re-election as County Judge of Metcalfe County.

1-21-1981 – Glasgow’s Debbie Lane is crowned Miss Kentucky County Fair.

Harold Matthews is named new President of Citizens Bank and Trust.

1-22-1981 – Area Servicemen – Army Reserve Private Robert L Thomas, Put 1st Class Jerry L Shaw, Pvt. 1st Class Stevie R Childress, Pvt. Lawrence W Allbright and Army Private Edward Sturgeon.

Velma Anderson retires after 37 years of sewing jeans at Kentucky Pants Co.

1-25-1981 – Ann Taylor is named Barren County’s Heart Fund Chairman.

1-27-1981 – Barren County schools are closed until Monday by an outbreak of flu.

1-29-1981 – Article published on “How did it get to be called “Western”. March 21, 1906 is the official founding date.

1-30-1981 – Sneak snow storm dumps 6 inches of snow in Glasgow again.