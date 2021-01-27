Archives for December 2010

December 2010

BC Progress

12-2-2010- The celebration of Christmas officially started on the Glasgow Square on Friday evening with “Light Up Christmas”.

Edmonton State Bank launches Mobile Banking which allows customers to access account information via their cell phones.

2nd Annual Holiday Home Tour brought to the Community by the SCKCC will be December 5th from 11-5 p.m. Homes include the Wyatt Home at 213 Brown Street, The McDaniel (Hollander) Home at 305 Brice Ave., Ritter Home at 5600 Finney Road, and two log cabins on Austin Tracy Road owned by Freddie Joe and Joynetta Wilkinson.

Minnie Sartin will celebrate her 100th birthday Sunday, December 5, with a reception at Days Inn in Cave City.

AD – Treasure Hunter Road Show is now thru December 4th at Hampton Inn in Horse Cave. Members pay top dollars for items – Coins, Gold and Silver, Jewelry, Military items and more.

12-9-2010- “An American Christmas” was the theme of the Glasgow Christmas Parade held Saturday in bitterly cold temperatures along with a little rain.

Caverna Football Coach Nick Stephens announces his retirement.

Braxton Smith wins the first wrestling match in Barren County School History over the weekend.

In Basketball, Glasgow Scotties win over Greenwood. Lady Scotties win over Edmonson County.

Football awards were given at the Awards Dinner December 6th at the Caverna High School Cafeteria and Library.

12-16-2010 – Dr. Jerry Ralston announces plans to retire August 1, 2011.

Keith Hale is named Director of Transportation for Barren County Schools.

Snow moved into Glasgow area on Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped into single digits and Barren County and Glasgow Schools were closed on Monday.

Janey Stotts is recognized for her 18 years of service on the Caverna School Board.

Tammy Filback joins the staff of Commonwealth and Miller Physical Therapy & Wellness.

5th Annual Boerwinkle Jam – Rockin in memory of Tommy Lane Shirley, was held on the stage of Barnlot Theatre Saturday.

12-23-2010- Barren County Sheriff Deputy Steve Runyon received an award from the Ky. Sheriff’s Association. He received the award for the tremendous job in selling ads for the Sheriff’s Calendar.

Gary Hogan received the 2010 Volunteer of the Year Award at Cave City’s Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

New Distinguished Alumnus Hall of Honor members are Linda Carol Bewley Mayberry, Craig Mattingley, Dr. Shelia Botts, Stanley Wilson, Wes Strader, Steve Newberry and Commander Loren C. Shipley.

BRAWA Christmas Open House in held.

Ribbon Cutting ceremony is held at Community Medical Center, located at 200 S. Race Street.

Joleen Isenberg, Of Barren County Health Care Center, receives the Administrative Nursing Award at KANCF meeting.

12-30-2010- Glasgow area still excited over the Christmas Snow which blanketed the area on Christmas Eve.

Jeff Richey is named interim principal at Hiseville and Phil Eason is named interim principal at BCHS.