Archives for December 2000

December 2000

The Progress

12-7-2000- A winner for the proposed Heritage Welcome Center Design in Park City is announced – Gil Rampy from Princeton, New Jersey was presented the award by Sharon Haines, Gary Berdeaux, Park City Mayor Gary Madison and Jane Bucher.

Barren County Fiscal Court advised that the Administration Building will be ready to occupy in August of 1001.

Elvis E York Construction Company won the Grand Marshall’s Award in Saturday’s Christmas Parade.

Edmonton State Bank opens their new branch at the intersection of N. Race Street and Glenview Drive, to be known at ESB Northside.

4-H Holiday Home Tour is December 10 – Four Seasons Country inn, Drs. Orando and Leticia Bravo, Chad and Kenika Withrow and Tommy and Tish Gumm.

21st Annual Christmas Sing in the Cave at Mammoth Cave will be Sunday, December 10th.

12-14-2000- Dart places first in Cave City Christmas Parade.

Retirees from T J Samson Hospital include Helen Burks, 38 years, Ann Schular, 20 years and Janet Shelton, 33 years.

Ribbon Cutting held at Highland Ridge Assisted Living on Scottie Drive.

Former UK Basketball player Cameron Mills visits E. B. Terry Elementary Students.

Outgoing Glasgow City Councilmen Dale Norman is honored for his 20 years of service.

New Glasgow Fire Department employees are Barry Dunbar, Kevin Jandt, Kevin Poynter, Brian Shirley and Roger Hampton.

12-21-2000- Glasgow votes to remain dry – 2601 – No and 1155 – Yes.

Barren County School Board discusses option to address crowding at Eastern Elementary School.

Barren County Court house reopens Tuesday after water damage causes evacuation.

Caverna Basketball Homecoming Candidates are Kelly Cline, Ashley Woodard, Holly Hunt, Nicole Ford, Andrea Stephens, Ricquitta Perkins, Ashley Bowling, Stephanie Parker, Shumeta Kapur, Sally Caldwell, Nakitta Williams, Callie Beth Brown, Lauren Houk, Francesca Tribble, Megan Berry and Amanda Dick.

Cave City Christmas Lighting Contest winners are 1st – Dr. Steven Neville Home, 2nd, Buddy Elkin Home and 3rd, T J Adams Home.

12-28-2000- T J Samson welcomes Dr. William (Chuck) Thornbury to their staff.

BC Health Care Christmas Party was one of the highlights at the facility this season. Two residents included Alyne Billingsley and Norene Carter who were pleased to have their family with them to celebrate.

Plans underway for 2001 Community Concert on the Square featuring Nashville Symphony Orchestra. Local committee members Tommy Lyons, Bobby Travis and Ann Stewart set June 29, 2001 as the date.

Glasgow Scotties host 25th annual Scottie Classic Basketball Tournament.

Leaders of the Future visit Hidden River Cave in Horse Cave.