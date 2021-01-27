Archives for December 1990

December 1990

Glasgow Daily Times

12-2-1990- Kentucky Headhunters delight thousands who attended the Glasgow Christmas Parade.

New Farmers Bank promotes Charlotte Fields, Debbie Livingston, Gary Norman and Jennie Wilson.

12-3-1990- Two are arrested in Edmonson County on charges of 3rd degree arson, 3rd degree burglary, theft over $100 and unlawful transaction with a minor in the Bozo’s Pier 19 Case.

12-4-1990- Local National Guard on aler4t. May be going to the Mideast.

12-5-1990- National Guard will leave Glasgow Monday and report to Ft. Campbell, According to Major John Wayne Smith, Battalion Commander of the local unit.

12-8-1990- Rita Staley is named Barren County Extension Agent for Home Economics.

12-9-1990- Anniversaries – 50th Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Reneau, Mr. and Mrs. Norris Botts, Mr. and Mrs. Guy Steenbergen and Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Berry and the 60th for Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Bowles.

12-11-1990- An estimated 5,000 people gathered to send the local Guardsmen off on Monday.

12-12-1990- Sports – Lady Colonels win over Barren. Scotties fall to Warren East and Hart wins over Hornets.

Glasgow Baptist offers full meals on Wednesday night for its members.

12-13-1990- AD – Friday night in Person – “Steve the Midget”, the biggest little man in Country Music at Paul’s Place, Restaurant and Music Hall in Cave City.

12-16-1990- Temple Hill Bulldogs claimed another Barren County Junior High Football Championship. This season marked the 10th time in the past 12 years they have claimed the title.

12-18-1990- Mrs. Agatha M Sublett, a ten year state employee at Glasgow State ICF, was elected Employee of the Year 1990, in a general staff election.

12-19-1990- The 1975 State Runner up Barren County Trojanette team was honored Tuesday night at BCHS when Glasgow and Barren County Plays. Glasgow girls won and the BC boys won.

12-20-1990 –32 local existing and emerging leaders were named to the First Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class.

12-22-1990- Trans Financial Bancorp today announced that Citizens National Bank in Bowling Green, Citizens Bank and Trust in Glasgow and Cave city will merge with Trans Financial as of January 1, 1991.

12-24-1990- Frigid temperatures forecast for Christmas Eve. High today was expected to 25 degrees.

Members of HHB 1st BN 623rd FA came home from Ft. Campbell to spend Christmas with their families.

12-26-1990- AD – Houchens – Top Sirloin Steak $2.99 lb; Coca Cola Classic, 2 liter 99 cents; Charmin Bath Tissue, four rolls 99 cents.

12-27-1990- Dairymen Employees receive awards at their annual Christmas Party.

12-28-1990- AD – Notice – Tri – County Oil Co. will become Browning Oil Co. January 1, 1991.

12-30-1990- Hampton Inn is considering Glasgow as a possible location.

12-31-1990- Sports – Panthers nip Hornets and take 3rd place in Saturday night’s 14th Annual Scottie Classic. Barren wins over Glasgow 63-59 for the championship.