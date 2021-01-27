Antony Blinken confirmed by Senate as 71st secretary of state

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Antony Blinken to serve as President Joe Biden’s secretary of state, with an overwhelming 78-22 vote. Blinken served as deputy secretary of state under former President Barack Obama.

Blinken, 58, a foreign policy expert, played a key role in crafting U.S. foreign policy actions in the Middle East. He is considered by many a moderate and is expected to play a key role in rejoining the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement.

Blinken joins several others confirmed to Biden’s Cabinet in recent days, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

