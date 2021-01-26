Voris Carsie Comer, age 80, of Gamaliel passed away on January 25, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born on October 5, 1940, the son of the late Mitchell Bob Comer and Dorothy Jewell (Morgan) Comer. He married Betty Lynne Rich on June 16, 1962, who preceded him in death on July 4, 2018. He was a member of the Gamaliel Church of Christ. Voris served as Vice President of Gamaliel Deposit Bank for 33 years, and a Tobacco Farmer. He was devoted to bible studies, loved to grow tomatoes, garden, storytelling, and loved his family.

He is survived by two daughters, Sherrie Butler and husband Darrell of Tompkinsville and Pamela Short and husband Chris of Glasgow; one son, Terry Comer and wife Melissa of Tompkinsville; one sister, Kathleen Hurd of Hendersonville, Tennessee; three brothers, Jerry Comer and wife Cathy of Gamaliel, Larry Comer and wife Darlene of Hermitage Springs, Tennessee and Carl Comer and wife Shelia of Tompkinsville; 11 grandchildren, Brittany Clarkson and husband Jeromy, Paige Hammer, Bailey & Jade Butler, TJ Williams and husband Logan, Kayla White and husband Chris, Hannah Comer and husband Jordan, Savannah Lindsay and husband Casey, Gabby Martin and husband Zane and Dillon Short; 15 great-grandchildren, Jett, Jessup, Oriawna, Olivia, Levi, Liberty, Luke, Paisley, Easton, Ava, Maverick, Haidyn, Raelyn, Benjamin and Emory also survive.

In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Frank Carlton Comer, and an infant daughter.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on January 29, 2021, at the Gamaliel Church of Christ with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery. Eric Pitcock will officiate the service.

Visitation will begin Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Anderson Bartley Gamaliel Chapel from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday morning at Gamaliel Church of Christ from 8:00 am until time for the service at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated by the family for funeral expenses, and these may be made at the funeral home or mailed to Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home.

For the protection of Mr. Comer’s family, it is kindly asked for everyone coming to the service to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practice social distancing.