Cave City man caught lurking inside storage units

(BARREN COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A man was charged with burglary last week after he was caught inside a storage unit in north Barren County.

The Cave City Police Department said an officer was on regular patrol on Thursday at storage units located on Baker Street. The officer heard a loud banging on metal, a news release said.

That banging was coming from unit 13, and the officer lifted the door to heard the banging toward the back of the unit. The officer gave three commands, and a man came from another storage unit adjacent to unit 13.

Leon A. Trulock, 36, was charged with third degree burglary and second degree criminal trespassing. He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center, and police found methamphetamine on his person.

Trulock also faces a first degree promoting contraband charge. He was lodged at the jail.