Louisville woman dies in Interstate 65 crash on Monday night

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – A Jefferson County woman died in a crash along Interstate 65 on Monday evening.

Kentucky State Police received notification of the crash just before 8:30 p.m. The call specified that there was a three vehicle collision that had occurred in Hart County. The crash was near mile marker 67 in the northbound lanes.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Naomi Sparrow, 47, of Louisville, was operating a 2014 Dodge Avenger near the 67 mile marker of I-65 northbound. Sparrow’s vehicle struck a guardrail on the right shoulder of the roadway causing her vehicle to stall in the right lane of travel, according to a state police news release.

Nettie Reeves, 48, of Palmersville, Tenn., was driving a semi truck and struck the stationary vehicle. Sparrow’s vehicle was then struck a second time by a 2007 GMC SUV. Brian Schumacher, 49, of Lima, Ohio, was driving that SUV.

Sparrow was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hart County Coroner. There were no other injuries reported in the collision.

The collision is still under investigation. Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Munfordville Fire Department, Hart County EMS, Bonnieville Fire Department, Horse Cave Fire Department, Hart County Coroner’s Office and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.