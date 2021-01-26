Tuesday 26th January 2021
Harry Potter TV Series In Early Talks at HBO Max

  • @ 4:20 am

A live-action “Harry Potter TV series is in the very early stages of development at HBO Max, according to THR.

The streaming service has “engaged in multiple conversations with potential writers exploring various ideas that would bring the beloved property to television,” and “broad ideas have been discussed as part of the early-stage exploratory meetings.”

HBO Max and Warner Bros. said in a statement to THR, “There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform.” HBO Max is under the WarnerMedia umbrella, and Warner Bros, who owns the rights to Harry Potter.

Live-Action 'Harry Potter' Series Reportedly in 'Early Development' at HBO Max

Via www.complex.com
According to a new report, executives at the streamer have already held a number of meetings…
 

Editorial credit: Wachiwit / Shutterstock.com

