MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – A fatal crash has closed a portion of Interstate 65.

The Kentucky Transportation reports that the interstate is blocked at mile marker 67 in Hart County. Motorists are exiting at Munfordville, which is exit 65. Motorists must use U.S. 31W and Kentucky 728 north to rejoin the interstate at Bonnieville, which is exit 71.

Investigation and clean up is expected to take approximately four hours. No further information is available.