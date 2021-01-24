D. Earleen Simpson Scott, age 96, of Glasgow died Friday, January 22, 2021 at Glenview Health can Rehab Center . Born in Cumberland County , KY she was the daughter of the late D. B. and Dora Ann Garner Simpson, and the wife of the late Eddie Cecil Scott.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Norma Simpson McKinney, and her brothers Willard, Robert, Ernest, Morris, and Maxwell Simpson, plus sisters-in-law Lou Ann and Ida Belle Simpson.

Survivors include her brother, Gene Simpson, and sisters-in-law Mary Rose and Adolfina Simpson. In addition, she was a beloved aunt to twenty nieces and nephews and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She remembered everyone’s birthday, and kept track of their joys and sorrows as her own. She and Eddie C. will be remembered as the original owner/operators of Scotty’s Drive-In on East Main Street and she subsequently worked several years in the office Ernest Simpson Construction Co. She was a mighty prayer warrior and a member of Faith United Methodist Church .

Her family offers heartfelt gratitude to the following people for their most excellent care and support while traveling this last part of her journey with us: Amedysis Home Health nurses and therapists, Glenview Health Care administrators and staff, TJ Samson palliative care, Pat Spear APRN, and the pharmacists and staff at Town & County Pharmacy.

We will celebrate her life at a graveside service at the Burkesville Cemetery in Cumberland County on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. All who wish to honor Earleen are welcome, and are requested to wear a mask. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Faith United Methodist Church or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital . Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.