EDMONTON, Ky. – Human remains were discovered earlier this week in a wooded area along Edwin Williams Road in Metcalfe County.

Kentucky State Police received a call at 9:45 a.m. that the remains were discovered in north Metcalfe County. Several units responded and located the skeletal remains on the property.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville has taken possession of the remains. They are attempting to identify those remains.

No further information is available.