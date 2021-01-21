Sue A. Grider, 86, Griderville, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Bush Alexander and Mary Elizabeth Marcum Alexander. She was a homemaker who loved her family, crocheting, and baking; and a former Title I assistant at South Green Street Elementary School. She was a dedicated member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Glasgow.

Survivors include two daughters: Leslie Grider Harper (Roger) of Chicago, IL, and Sheila Grider Hodges (Jamie) of Goodnight, KY; seven grandchildren: Ami and Aaron Revels of Morris, IL, Katelynn Landers of Florence, KY, Ashley Landers of Schererville, IN, James L. Grider III of Illinois, Brian Hodges of Louisville, and Sarah Hodges of Goodnight, KY; seven great-grandchildren: Corbin Runyon, Sophia Hatcher, Dakota Revels, Donovan Revels, Nicki Revels, Aaliyah and Aariyah Gaytos; one brother: Glenn (Opal) Alexander of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James L. “J.L.” Grider, Sr.; four children: Pam Grider, Mary Revels, William Grider, and James L. “Jim” Grider, Jr.; two brothers: Joe Alexander and Bill Alexander; and two sisters: Anna Katherine Strader and Mary Verna Pippin.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 am Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are requested to St. Jude’s or to Special Olympics.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.