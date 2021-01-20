Mets fire GM Jared Porter for sending explicit images to female reporter

NY Mets general manager Jared Porter was fired on Tuesday morning, hours after acknowledging in a report by ESPN that he sent unsolicited sexually explicit images to a female reporter while employed by the Chicago Cubs as their director of pro scouting in 2016. An explicit image was the final message in a string of 62 consecutive unanswered texts.

Mets owner Steve Cohen announced on Twitter, “We have terminated Jared Porter this morning. In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it. There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

Reached by ESPN on Monday evening, Porter acknowledged texting with the woman. He initially said he had not sent any pictures of himself. When told the exchanges show he had sent selfies and other pictures, he said that “the more explicit ones are not of me. Those are like, kinda like joke-stock images.”

