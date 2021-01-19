Justin Timberlake confirms he and wife Jessica Biel have welcome new son, Phineas

Justin Timberlake officially announced his wife, actress Jessica Biel, gave birth to their second child in 2020. Timberlake said in an interview that aired on Monday’s edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that their infant son’s name is Phineas.

“He’s awesome and he’s so cute,” Timberlake said of his baby boy after DeGeneres asked him for details. “Nobody is sleeping, but we are thrilled.” The couple had not publicly announced they were expecting or had welcomed a child before this confirmation, nor did Timberlake say exactly when Phineas was born.

Timberlake, 39, and Biel, 38, have been married since 2012. They are also the parents of a 5-year-old son named Silas.

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com