Jason Norman, age 46 of Munfordville passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was a native of Hart County and loved being outdoors, Jeeping, hunting, boating, riding his motorcycle and horse back riding. He was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Geraldine Norman his maternal grandparents, Charles and Beatrice “Bea” Bush; one son, Derrick Miller, one cousin, Josh Rountree.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Norman; two children, Casey Norman and Caden Norman; step-son, Josh Shaw; his parents, Phillip and Anita Norman; one sister, Chasity Hensley (Mark); one nephew Eligh Hensley; his best friend Anthony Miller; several cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Northtown United Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

