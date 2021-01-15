Road improvement projects near Glasgow’s downtown corridor set for this spring

Road work signage was recently placed along West Main Street near the Glasgow Water Company. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the roadwork is expected to begin this spring and finish by early summer.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Road improvements are expected to occur this spring near Glasgow’s downtown corridor.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the project began accepting bids last February, but the work was postponed. The project encompasses repaving work along East and West Main Streets and portions of Broadway and Front Streets in Glasgow.

“However, due to some of the revenue challenges created by the pandemic, there were challenges across the state where we had to put the brakes on,” said Joe Plunk, chief district engineer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3. “We had to delay and defer projects until the revenue looked more balanced.”

Scotty’s Contracting received the bid to complete the project.

Plunk said his office often receives complaints regarding the condition of various roadways – especially West Main Street. Others often complain about the condition of Columbia Avenue due to its unstable surface.

Signage was placed in various locations to alert the community of the pending resurfacing project, which will include milling and repaving of the road’s surface.

“I just wanted to make sure people didn’t think we had forgotten about it,” Plunk said. “So we put that sign up so that everyone knows that we are very well aware of the conditions, and we have improvements coming soon.”

The West Main project is expected to begin when weather permits, and all of the work will be completed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“That’s good because if you think about all that work going on West Main and East Main, and then Broadway and up to Front Street, that’s going to have an impact on traffic,” Plunk said. “But we have required the contractor to do all their work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.”

The project is expected to be completed by June 30.