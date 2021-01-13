Multiple U.S. House Republicans declare support for impeachment of President Trump

On Tuesday as at least three Republicans said they would vote to impeach him after his supporters stormed the Capitol last week.

Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, said: Trump “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack” on the Capitol last Wednesday, adding, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” as the Democratic-led chamber moved forward on a path to remove Trump from office. Cheney, the daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, said in a statement, adding: “I will vote to impeach the president.” Two other Republican House members, John Katko and Adam Kinzinger, said they would also vote for the second impeachment of the president, who leaves office in just eight days.

Their announcements came as Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday refrained from urging their members to vote against impeaching Trump, saying it was a matter of individual conscience. The House plans to vote as soon as Wednesday on an article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting insurrection unless he resigns or Vice President Mike Pence moves to oust him under a provision in the U.S. Constitution.

Making his first public appearance since last Wednesday’s riot, Trump showed no remorse for remarks he made to supporters at a rally before they stormed the seat of Congress: “What I said was totally appropriate,” Trump told reporters as he left for a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Alamo, Texas. “I want no violence.”