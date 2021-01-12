Older adults, school personnel eligible to receive vaccine as allocation phase shifts

The Barren River District Health Department announced that the Kentucky Department of Health has authorized the next phase in vaccine distribution.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Local health departments within the Barren River District were recently authorized to begin a new phase a vaccination distribution that includes people over age 70, first responders and school personnel.

The Kentucky Department of Health authorized Phase 1b of vaccinations. The Barren River District Health Department plans to vaccinate individuals over age 70 on Thursday at each of its eight departments.

“We hope to vaccinate more than 70+ individuals next week pending availability of the vaccine,” according to a news release.

Residents of Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties should contact their health department to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated. Residents of Metcalfe and Hart Counties should contact (270) 781-8039, press 4, then press 1.

Barren County Health Department: (270) 651-8321

Butler County Health Department: (270) 526-3221

Edmonson County Health Department: (270) 597-2194

Logan County Health Department: (270) 726-8341

Simpson County Health Department: (270) 586-8261

Warren County Health Department: (270) 781-8039

The vaccination phases put forth are based on populations that need the vaccines before others. For example, Phase 1b is designed to service “people with significant comorbid conditions; and older adults in congregate or overcrowded settings,” according to information released from the National Academies Press.

Phase 2 allocation services teachers and school staff; critical workers in high-risk settings; people with moderate comorbid conditions; peoplein homeless shelters or group homes; incarcerated or detained people; and all older adults.

Phase 3 seeks to vaccinate young adults; children; workers in industries important to functioning of society. Phase 4, which is the last phase, is the remainder of those who have not received the vaccine.

It’s unclear how rapid the other phases will be fulfilled.