Chairman: Kentucky impeachment panel to hear from both sides

(WCLU NEWS FILE PHOTO)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker says the governor and his accusers will have a chance to make their case when a legislative panel reviews a petition calling for the governor’s impeachment.

The House formed the seven-member, bipartisan panel Monday. Rep. Jason Nemes says the committee will start meeting soon.

Gov. Andy Beshear says there’s “zero grounds” for his removal. He says attempting to do so would undo his valid election.

The petition by four Kentuckians claims the governor acted unlawfully by ordering restrictions to try to prevent the virus’s spread.

Beshear has noted that the state has substantially lower case numbers than several states that took less aggressive measures.