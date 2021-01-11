House to consider using 25th Amendment to move to impeachment on Monday

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House will vote on a resolution Monday, calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office. In a letter to her Democratic House colleagues, Pelosi said that the House will on Monday seek to pass the resolution that would call on Pence to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to declare Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office, following his role in an insurrection at the Capitol building on Wednesday by Unanimous Consent. If the measure does not pass by Unanimous Consent, the legislation will be brought up on the House floor the next day, followed by bringing impeachment legislation against Trump.

Republican Sen. Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania joined Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in calling for Trump to resign, saying he had “spiraled down into a kind of madness” following the election. “I think the best way for our country … is for the president to resign and go away as soon as possible,” Toomey said on NBC News’ Meet the Press. “I acknowledge that may not be likely, but I think that would be best.” Toomey had previously said he thought Trump’s actions constituted an “impeachable offense” and on Sunday said he should be disqualified from running for office.