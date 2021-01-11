Bro. Belvy William Barbee, 84, of Bowling Green departed this life on January 9, 2021 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born on December 7, 1936 in Edmonson County to the late Omer and Lillie Parker Barbee. He was married to Bonnie Crump Barbee, who survives.

Belvy was a self-employed entrepreneur, an ordained Baptist minister, a Kentucky Colonel and a honorary captain of Belle of Louisville.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– two sons, Jeff Barbee (Theresa) of Bowling Green and Chuck Barbee (Carolyn) Chalybeate; one daughter, Donna Hall (Frank) of Park City; seven grandchildren, Chesney Davidson, Barbara Jo Tuck (Erik), Clay Davidson (Christa), Ryan Hall, Jenny Rae Rector (Andy), Candace Barbee and Garreth Barbee; nine great-grandchildren and one sister, Virginia Houchin (George) of Cedar Springs. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Alvin Barbee and one sister, Patsy Demunbrun.

Interment will be in Rocky Hill Cemetery.

VISITATION

2– 7 PM Tuesday, January 12, 2021

9-11 AM Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME PARK CITY CHAPEL –