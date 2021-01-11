Baltimore Ravens beat Tennessee Titans 20-13 in wild-card game

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in a wild-card win on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. It was Jackson’s first win in the NFL playoffs; he was 0-2 in the postseason entering Sunday’s game.

The 24-year-old Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, completed 17 of 24 passes for 179 yards and one interception, adding 136 yards and one score on the ground. He joined former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Colin Kaepernick as the only quarterbacks to total at least 100 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in a playoff game.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 18 of 26 passing for 165 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a costly interception on the Titans’ final drive after receiver Kalif Raymond slipped while running his route. The slip led to a Marcus Peters interception that sealed the victory for Baltimore.

Next up, Baltimore will play either the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round next weekend.

Editorial credit: Steve Jacobson / Shutterstock.com