PBS Kids cancels ‘Caillou’ after 20 years on air

The PBS Kids series Caillou has been cancelled by the network after airing on TV for 20 years. Caillou first premiered in 1997 and ran for five seasons until 2010. Reruns of the show were then aired in syndication until now.

PBS Kids wrote on Twitter, “We’re saying farewell to @cailloudhx, but remember, when we say goodbye to something…It just means we get to say hello to something new!”

Caillou followed the adventures of af our-year-old boy named Caillou who delights in the small wonders of the world around him and learns about life while doing so. Thanks to his vivid imagination, ordinary, everyday events quickly become exciting adventures where Caillou can play “make-believe.” When he is finished playing, he happily returns to his familiar normal daily experiences with his parents, friends, and neighbors.

