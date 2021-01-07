Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence entering 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall pick, announced Wednesday he will skip his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence said in a video posted on social media, “My time here has been amazing, and I’ll be a Clemson Tiger forever… Looking back on it, I hope my legacy is that I was a great teammate and a great person overall, more than how I played. It’s how I treated people. I want that to be the main thing I’m known for. To all my teammates over the past three years, it’s been the most fun ride I’ve been on. I’ll look back on these last three years and have the best memories.”

The 21-year-old Lawrence help bring Clemson to a national championship as a freshman in 2018 and won his first 25 starts at the school before losing to LSU in last year’s College Football Playoff title game. He reached the College Football Playoff in all three years of his career at Clemson. Over his three years, Lawrence finished third in school history in passing yards (10,098) and second in touchdown passes (90).

