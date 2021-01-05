Sandra Harper, age 62, of Horse Cave, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at her home. She was a native of Hart County and a member of Cedar Cliff Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister. She loved being around her family and pets.

She is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Shawn Harper; her parents, Sherman and Anita Sturgeon.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Terry Harper; her daughter, Crystal Harper; one brother, Daniel Sturgeon (Mae); two sisters, Darlene Jewell (Bobby) and Lora Kinslow; five brothers-in-law, Tommy, Leon, William, Jimmy and Dickie; five sisters-in-law, Judy, Shirley, Linda, Mary, Nancy; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

